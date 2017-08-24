Urban rodeo bringing country and controversy to Montreal's Old Port

MONTREAL — A controversial urban rodeo is set to begin in Montreal today as part of the city's 375th birthday celebrations.

The four-day event includes country music shows as well as traditional rodeo contests such as bronc riding and bull riding.

Two animal rights groups are planning daily protests to denounce what they call the inherent cruelty of the events.

The Montreal SPCA also opposes the rodeo and created a petition against it that has more than 26,000 signatures.

The event's organizers have said the animals are well taken care of and a team of veterinarians is on hand at all times to monitor their welfare.