After three months, feds on track to meet $28.5B deficit prediction: report

OTTAWA — The federal government says that three months into the fiscal year the public books are on track to meet the Liberals' deficit projection of $28.5 billion.

The Finance Department says the government posted a thin budgetary surplus of $83 million between April and June, which means the balance-sheet ink will start to turn red over the coming months.

The monthly fiscal monitor says while the financial results for the first quarter provide limited detail for the whole fiscal year, it insists they are consistent with the deficit prediction in Ottawa's March budget.

The report says revenues were up $3.5 billion or 4.9 per cent — including a seven per cent increase in total tax revenues — compared with the same three-month period last year.

Meanwhile, total expenses compared with 2016 rose $2.4 billion or 3.3 per cent, including a 9.1 per cent increase in transfers to individuals, such as child- and elderly-benefit payments.

The Trudeau government has projected double-digit shortfalls until at least 2021-22 in order to finance initiatives it's banking on to lift the economy, such as major infrastructure projects and enhanced child benefits.

The Liberals' 2015 election platform promised annual deficits of no more than $10 billion over the next couple of years and to eliminate the deficit by 2019-20.

They posted a $21.85-billion shortfall last year and have yet to provide a timeline for when the budget will be balanced.