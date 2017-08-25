Man wanted in connection with human remains found in field
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Waterloo regional police are looking for a 47-year-old man in relation to a suspicious death reported earlier this year.
The body of 32-year-old Christopher Deweese of Kitchener, Ont. was found in a rural area in North Dumfries Township on July 12.
At the time, police released a picture of a shoe found nearby in hope of identifying him.
Police say they are now looking for 47-year-old John Darren McCluskey of Cambridge, Ont. in relation to Deweese's death.
McCluskey is wanted on a warrant alleging he committed an indignity to a body. Police say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Two other people, a 44-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, have already been arrested on the same charge.