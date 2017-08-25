New charges laid against Montreal man accused in death of newborn

MONTREAL — New charges have been laid against a Montreal man already accused of first-degree murder in the death of a newborn baby whose pregnant mother was stabbed.

Sofiane Ghazi was charged last month with murder as well as attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his partner, who was eight months pregnant.

The baby died in hospital shortly after being delivered by emergency C-section following the attack.

The Crown says Ghazi was charged Friday with assault and criminal harassment stemming from incidents that allegedly involved the pregnant woman.

The 37-year-old Ghazi has been in custody since July 24 and has been ordered to not contact his spouse, his mother-in-law or his children.