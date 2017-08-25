Ontario teen faces charges for allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Police say a 17-year-old boy from Bowmanville, Ont., is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a hand-held laser beam at a Durham regional police helicopter.

They say the helicopter was flying over the town east of Toronto on Thursday night when the helicopter crew saw the intense green light coming from below.

Police say the pilot had to descend rapidly from 450 metres in the air to avoid the light from the laser.

The say the crew then used infrared technology and found the residence where the light was coming from.

The teen is charged with mischief endangering life and is also facing charges under the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Aeronautics Act.