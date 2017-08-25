Saskatchewan government says budget is on track, despite spending bump

REGINA — The first indication of what impact Saskatchewan's spring austerity budget has had shows things are on track despite a slight jump in spending.

After the first three months of the fiscal year, Finance Minister Kevin Doherty's projection of almost $685-million deficit remains unchanged.

Revenues were about $42 million higher than expected — less than one per cent above the original budget prediction — while expenses were up about $82 million.

To make up the difference, the province plans to draw $40 million from a $300-million contingency fund built into this year's budget.

Another $125 million from the fund is being used to cover public-sector salaries while the government tries to push through wage reductions announced earlier this year.

Doherty says the province's economy is getting healthier.

"The Saskatchewan economy is performing well so far and for the first time in two years is projected to post positive growth," the finance minister said in a release Friday.

"We still have work to do to control government's overall costs, including savings we are working hard to achieve in total compensation expense."

The government remains committed to balancing the budget within two years, he added.

The austerity budget delivered in March was — by Premier Brad Wall's own admission — unpopular with voters because of cuts that were made to help tackle a $1.3-billion deficit from last year.

The deficit was due in large part to the ongoing impact of low resource prices.

The Saskatchewan Party government took a number of measures in the most recent budget to fight the deficit. They included increasing and expanding the provincial sales tax and shutting down the Crown-owned Saskatchewan Transportation Co.