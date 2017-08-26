Man in scooter dies following railway crossing accident in Quebec
SAINT-JEAN-PORT-JOLI, Que. — A man riding a mobility scooter has died following a collision with a freight train northwest of Quebec City.
Quebec provincial police say the crash occurred Saturday afternoon at a level crossing near Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, Que.
Nobody aboard the train was hurt.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent two investigators to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Saint-Jean-Port-Joli is 120 km northwest of Quebec City.