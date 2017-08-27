Holocaust survivor, protector reunited thanks to Ontario student

A reunion 72 years in the making took place last week at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum — and it’s all thanks to the Waterdown District High School Museum.

On Aug. 16 Tom van Roon and Ralph Berets met for the first time since 1945 — when van Roon’s parents Johannes and Caterina van Roon hid the then-four-year-old Berets and his sister Marion in their home in German-occupied Holland.

The van Roons, who had seven children of their own, hid the young Jewish siblings in their Amersfoort home for about three weeks. The house had a secret trap door in a second floor closet, with a ladder to reach the home’s rafters.

This spring, 17-year-old Waterdown student Matthew Lang needed a project for his Grade 11 history class, which runs the museum.

Lang had heard the story about his great-grandparents from his mother and set to work tracking down Berets in May. While they knew Ralph and his sister Marion’s first names, they had the wrong last name. After three weeks of searching, Lang got his grandfather involved and a call to his great-uncle put them on the right track.

Shortly after, Lang found himself calling Berets’s number. Berets, now 77, lives in Arlington, Va. and was an English professor at the University of Missouri — Kansas City before retiring in 2002. His sister Marion, 80, lives in the Netherlands.

The research led to last week, when van Roon was able to meet Berets in Washington, D.C.

Lang said when he started the project, he never expected to be able to set up a reunion.

“Everybody is really happy with the outcome and getting to meet him was even better,” he said, adding the reunion with Berets was documented by a local NBC affiliate at the U.S. Holocaust Museum. “I’m really happy for my opa to get this experience.

“I’m really happy it turned out the way it did, because it started as just a school project and became a lot more than that.”

Lang noted the final piece of the project is to get his great-grandparents recognized as Righteous Gentiles.

A program of the Israeli government, Righteous Gentiles is the phrase used for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. Righteous Gentiles are honoured at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem.

Lang noted the process involves having four witnesses pledge that his grandparents did harbour the Beretses.

“We sent the paperwork in and we’re just waiting now,” he said, adding just recently the family learned the application is being reviewed.

Van Roon, 79, said it was great to be able to meet Berets.

The Blind River, Ont., resident said when he found Berets’s testimony online, it didn’t mention his family by name, but noted they hid on the second floor, above an ice cream parlour.

“That was my dad’s,” he said. “From then on the story just unfolded. It’s just amazing.”

Van Roon said it would be fantastic to have his parents recognized as Righteous Gentiles.

“I still have two brothers left out of the six siblings I had and I think they would be really happy for our parents if that happened,” he said.

“I’m really happy that I had the opportunity to meet Ralph and his wife,” he said. He added now that he knows Marion lives in the Netherlands he’ll try to visit the next time he’s in the country.

“It’s almost like an extended family now.”

Lang noted while his great-grandparents weren’t looking for recognition for their actions, it would be nice to have. In fact, one of his mother’s cousins even hired a private investigator to track Berets down, but they had the wrong name, so they came up empty.

“I wasn’t sure I’d be able to do it,” he said of tracking down Berets. “I’m just a high school kid. But I didn’t give up on it.”