Ottawa Pride will see Trudeau, Wynne, Canada's top general on Sunday

OTTAWA — Several prominent marchers will be making appearances at Ottawa's annual Pride Parade today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne will be joining the parade, as will General Jonathan Vance.

Vance, the chief of defence staff, will lead a contingent of senior military leaders during the parade.

He said in an interview with The Canadian Press last week that he hopes to show the military's support and openness toward the LGBTQ community.

Trudeau and Wynne have regularly attended Pride celebrations in other major Canadian cities, including Montreal and Toronto.