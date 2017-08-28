Bird on a bridge: Purloined parrot returned to roost at Saskatoon restaurant

SASKATOON — A statue of a parrot that normally adorns a Saskatoon restaurant flew the coop this weekend and landed atop a bridge under construction over the South Saskatchewan River.

The bright-blue bird was spotted on Saturday on the Traffic Bridge and was later taken down.

The Earls restaurant chain confirms it has three similar-looking parrots in Saskatoon and one of them was stolen, but it's now safely back on its perch.

Police say no complaints or tips about the theft have been received, but warn that charges could be laid against the parrot purloiner.