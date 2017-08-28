Four people dead following head-on collision on Newfoundland highway
WHITBOURNE, N.L. — Four people, including a child, are dead after a head-on collision in eastern Newfoundland.
Police in Whitbourne say two SUVs collided on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Chapel Arm exit around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators say three occupants in one vehicle — a 41-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and a child — were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle — an 18-year-old woman — also died at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the second vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital in St. John's.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
