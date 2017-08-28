Provinces agree legal pot must be competitive with black market on price: Blair

MONTREAL — The man tasked with leading marijuana legalization in Canada is saying there is a national consensus that pot must be priced, taxed and made available competitively with the black market.

MP Bill Blair said during an interview today that provincial authorities across the country all recognize a better job needs to be done taking business away from organized crime.

The federal government plans on making marijuana legal by July 2018 by allowing adults to possess up to 30 grams of legal cannabis in public, and to grow up to four plants per household.

Distribution and sale of the drug is up to the provinces, however, and there were questions regarding how much they would tax marijuana or restrict its availability on their territory.

Blair has been across the country speaking to stakeholders and says all provinces agree the legal marijuana market must be competitive in price, quality and access with the black market.