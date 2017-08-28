Three stories in the news for today, Aug. 28

Three stories in the news for Monday, Aug. 28

———

CANADIANS HUNKER DOWN IN STORM-RAVAGED TEXAS:

Canadian expats living in Texas say they've gone days without sleep as the remnants of hurricane Harvey continue to deluge the southeast coast. Megan Giffin-Scheffers, who moved from Halifax to Houston four years ago, said "everything is overflowing" in the Texas city, which is the fourth-largest in the U.S., as rising waters force thousands of people out of their homes.

———

CANADIAN FOREST COMPANY PLEDGES LUMBER FOR TEXAS:

Texans forced from their flooded homes may get help rebuilding from a Canadian forestry company. Seth Kursman, a vice president with Resolute Forest Products, has committed to sending a rail car full of lumber to Houston once it begins to recover from the devastation wrought by hurricane Harvey. Watching footage from the storm-drenched city hit close to home for Kursman, who moved to Canada from Houston 15 years ago.

———

CAMPAIGN AIMS TO END STIGMA OF DISABLED KIDS:

A Toronto children's rehab hospital has launched a public awareness campaign aimed at ending discrimination against young people with disabilities. Holland Bloorview's "Dear Everybody" campaign focuses on issues like bullying, friendship and employment to educate Canadians about how to help young people with disabilities feel more included. President and C-E-O Julia Hanigsberg says more than 400-thousand young people with disabilities have the same emotional, educational and economic-security needs as others their age, but stigma often prevents those needs from being met.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— New England governors and eastern Canadian premiers meet in Charlottetown

— Rehab Dughmosh appears in court via video-link on terror-related charges in an alleged attack at a Toronto Canadian Tire Store