Veteran MLA tried to influence investors on trip to China: commissioner

REGINA — Saskatchewan's conflict of interest commissioner says a veteran politician and former cabinet minister used his position to try to influence potential investors while on a trip to China.

Commissioner Ron Barclay says Saskatchewan Party member Bill Boyd inaccurately represented the Saskatchewan government on the trip.

Boyd was involved with a company that went to China earlier this year to attract investors for irrigation projects on Saskatchewan farmland.

But while on the trip, Boyd was identified as minister of the economy — a position he resigned from in August 2016 — and a presentation he delivered had the Saskatchewan government logo on the slides.

Boyd has said he went as a farmer and private businessman.

But Barclay says Boyd's actions fall below the standards expected of members of the assembly.

"In my view, despite Mr. Boyd's claim that he stated during the presentation that he was only present as a private business person, these circumstances show that he was using his office as an MLA to seek to influence the decisions of potential investors," Barclay wrote in his 15-page long report released Monday.

Boyd announced earlier this month that he's retiring from public life and resigning his seat in Kindersley, effective Sept. 1.

He served as a cabinet minister from 2007 to 2016, holding various portfolios, including energy and resources, and economy.

However, he was most recently in the middle of a controversy over a land deal outside Regina and was also the minister responsible for SaskPower in 2014 when 105,000 smart meters had to be removed because of a fire hazard.

Boyd was first elected in 1991 as a Progressive Conservative, but left the PCs to help form the Saskatchewan Party in 1997.