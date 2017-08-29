A closer look at New Democrat membership numbers across the country

OTTAWA — The federal NDP announced Tuesday it has tripled membership numbers during its leadership race.

The NDP says it has more than 124,000 card-carrying members eligible to vote for the next leader — a big spike for the party, which had just 41,000 members at the end of March.

Here is a breakdown for the provinces and territories:

Alberta: 10,188

British Columbia: 31,974

Manitoba: 10,134

New Brunswick: 737

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,260

Nova Scotia: 3,595

Northwest Territories: 56

Nunavut: 21

Ontario: 52,200

Prince Edward Island: 140

Quebec: 4,907

Saskatchewan: 8,083

Yukon: 503