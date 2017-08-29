Funeral planned for Newfoundland couple, son killed in head-on car crash

CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. — A Conception Bay South, N.L., couple and their eight-year-old son who were killed in a head-on collision will be laid to rest Thursday.

Police say Michael and Paula Ryan and their son, Michael Jr., died when their Chevrolet Equinox appears to have crossed the centre line and struck an oncoming Honda Pilot on the Trans-Canada Highway on the Avalon Peninsula.

The driver of the other car, an 18-year-old woman, was also killed.

Her 16-year-old male passenger survived and is in hospital with undetermined injuries.

An online obituary says the Ryans are survived by their daughter and sister, Rachael.

In online condolences, the parents were remembered as much-loved softball coaches, and their son as a great friend to his teammates.

A funeral for the three Ryans will be held at Christ the King Church in Southern Harbour, N.L., on Thursday, with visitation Tuesday and Wednesday at James J. Hickey Memorial Funeral Home in Conception Bay South.