Man to face murder charge in connection with rural Quebec slaying

Quebec provincial police say a 24-year-old man will be charged in connection with a slaying in a small town south of Quebec City.

The charges stem from the death of a man on Monday in St-Lambert-de-Lauzon, about 35 kilometres south of the provincial capital.

Police say the victim was Claude Gas, a local man in his 60s.

Several media reports say the accused is the victim's son.

He was arrested not long after the discovery of the body in a home on Monday afternoon.