Right whale spotted entangled in fishing gear off Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said Tuesday a right whale got entangled in fishing gear off the coast of Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula.

The department announced the whale was in a "extremely difficult and worrying" situation.

Ten North Atlantic right whales have died since June in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

Robert Michaud, with an organization working to protect marine life in Quebec, says Fisheries and Oceans Canada first spotted the entangled whale on Monday.