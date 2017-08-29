Two candidates in Alberta leadership race pony up for United Conservative names

EDMONTON — Two of the candidates in Alberta's new conservative party leadership race have taken the next step in rounding up votes.

Doug Schweitzer and Brian Jean have paid a non-refundable $10,000 deposit to get access to the United Conservative Party's 87,000 members.

Janice Harrington, the party's interim executive director, says the money will be put toward the candidates' entry fees.

The United Conservatives were created last month when members of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties voted to merge.

Former federal Conservative MP Jason Kenney and Jeff Callaway, former president of the Wildrose party, are also running.