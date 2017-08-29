Veterinary supplies stolen from animal clinic in southern Alberta

COALDALE, Alta. — RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft from a veterinary clinic.

Mounties in Coaldale say thieves broke into the animal hospital in Coaldale's Broxburn Industrial Park on Aug. 23.

The culprits stole vaccines, disinfectants, solutions, syringes, needles and other veterinary supplies.

The total value of the stolen items is more than $14 000.

Police say no bovine steroids or narcotic drugs were stolen.