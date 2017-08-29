Woman linked to New Brunswick Hells Angels faces charges, police say
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick RCMP say a 40-year-old woman has been charged in the ongoing investigation of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the province.
Marie Antonette Bugay was arrested Tuesday and later appeared in a Fredericton court, where she was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Police say they also seized a large quantity of money at the time of Bugay's arrest.
She remains in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday morning.
Police say Bugay is a known associate of Robin Moulton, a member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads N.B., who was arrested on Aug. 22.
Moulton remains in custody pending a court appearance Wednesday in Saint John, N.B.
Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch said in a statement Tuesday that her force is well-positioned to work with other police services to disrupt outlaw motorcycle gangs, which she said are growing more visible in New Brunswick.
"This is not a new phenomenon. The increased visibility and activity around the city and the province continually has and will have our attention. It is important for the public to know that this increased visibility is a distraction and intimidation tactic. Most of the criminal activity happens behind the scene," she said.