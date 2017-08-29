Woman linked to New Brunswick Hells Angels faces charges, police say

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick RCMP say a 40-year-old woman has been charged in the ongoing investigation of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the province.

Marie Antonette Bugay was arrested Tuesday and later appeared in a Fredericton court, where she was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say they also seized a large quantity of money at the time of Bugay's arrest.

She remains in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday morning.

Police say Bugay is a known associate of Robin Moulton, a member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads N.B., who was arrested on Aug. 22.

Moulton remains in custody pending a court appearance Wednesday in Saint John, N.B.

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch said in a statement Tuesday that her force is well-positioned to work with other police services to disrupt outlaw motorcycle gangs, which she said are growing more visible in New Brunswick.