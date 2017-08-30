Alberta RCMP investigating suspicious death of 16-month-old girl
COLD LAKE, Alta. — Alberta RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 16-month-old girl.
Mounties say the girl was brought on Saturday night to the local hospital in Cold Lake, about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton near the Saskatchewan boundary.
She was later transferred to an Edmonton-area hospital.
RCMP say she died Tuesday.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be provided.