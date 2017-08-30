Byelection to be held in Quebec City riding of Louis-Hebert on Oct. 2
QUEBEC — A provincial byelection will be held in the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hebert on Oct. 2.
The vote will fill the national assembly's only remaining vacant seat, left empty after the departure of longtime Liberal Sam Hamad in April.
Signs for Liberal candidate Eric Tetreault alongside Premier Phillipe Couillard have begun popping up in the riding with the October vote date.
The Parti Quebecois has announced biologist Normand Beauregard as its candidate, while retired banker Normand Sauvageau will represent the Coalition for Quebec's Future.
Hamad handily won the riding in 2014, obtaining just more than 49 per cent of the votes cast.
The governing Liberals currently have 68 of the 125 seats in the legislature, compared with 28 for the PQ, 20 for the Coalition, and three for Quebec solidaire. There are five Independent members.