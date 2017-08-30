Mountie pleads not guilty to killing pedestrian in northern Alberta

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — An RCMP officer will have a preliminary hearing next year on charges involving the death of a man in northern Alberta.

Const. Michelle Phillips has pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Last August, the officer was responding to an accident on Highway 881 in which a vehicle had hit a man who was walking.

It's alleged Phillips drove to the scene at a high-rate of speed, passing by several vehicles stopped on the side of the road, and ran over the man who had been hit.

Tracy Janvier, who was 41, died at the scene, and a 71-year-old man who had been helping Janvier was also hit and injured.

Phillips, who had been on the job for one year at the time, has been suspended with pay and will remain off duty until the RCMP performs a review and all criminal charges are resolved.

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for June 25-28, 2018.

There will be a public fatality inquiry into Janvier's death after the investigation and criminal matters are resolved.