Police say teens killed when speeding truck left road and rolled in Alberta

FORT VERMILION, Alta. — Mounties say two teens were killed and another was seriously injured when the pickup truck they were in rolled in northern Alberta.

Police say they got a report Wednesday afternoon about a possible impaired driver on the South Tallcree First Nation travelling at a high rate of speed.

RCMP found the vehicle and tried to catch it, but it lost sight of it.

Police were later flagged down by a motorist who said he was nearly run off the road by the truck.

The officers continued to patrol and the vehicle sped past them going the opposite way, and another motorist then told them the vehicle went off the road and rolled in a ditch.

An 18-year-old male from Fort Vermilion and the 17-year-old male driver from North Tallcree First Nation died at the scene, while a 17-year-old male from South Tallcree First Nation was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries.