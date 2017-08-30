Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit two New Brunswick cities Wednesday

MONCTON, N.B. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to return to the Maritimes today, visiting two cities in New Brunswick.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will make a stop in Moncton where he will appear with New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant.

The pair will visit the child care and early learning centre Wee College.

Later in the day, Trudeau is to visit Miramichi with Public Services Minister Carla Qualtrough.

They will meet with employees of the Public Service Pay Centre.