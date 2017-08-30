Quebec City mosque says president's car deliberately set on fire

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mosque where six men were shot dead in January says a car belonging to its president was set on fire earlier this month, the mosque said in a statement Wednesday.

The mosque said the incident occurred on Aug. 6 at about 1:30 a.m. in the driveway of Mohamed Labidi's home.

It stated the car was a total loss and that the fire also spread to the hedge of the home.

"We remain on the lookout for any progress in the investigation and we hope charges will be brought against these criminals once they are identified," the statement read.

"This hateful crime toward (Labidi) and his family are the latest in a long series of hateful acts against our organization."

Quebec City police did not comment but were to hold a news conference later Wednesday to address the matter.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said he was shocked and "profoundly disappointed" to hear the news and said the timing was likely not a coincidence.

The incident occurred just days after Labeaume announced an agreement with the mosque on the creation of a new Muslim cemetery in the city.

"What happened isn't like Quebec City," he told reporters. "Quebec City is an open city where everyone must be able to live together in safety and respect," he said.