RCMP in northern New Brunswick warn of counterfeit bills bearing Chinese writing

CAMPBELLTON, N.B. — RCMP in northern New Brunswick are warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills identifiable by the Chinese characters marked on them.

Police say the $20 and $100 Canadian bills are being passed in the Campbellton area.

The Mounties are advising businesses to carefully check bills during transactions with customers and to report any suspicious-looking money to their local RCMP detachment.

The public was warned about similar bills being passed in the Halifax area in April.

At the time, police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested after a fake $50 bill covered in Chinese characters was used to obtain change from a convenience store clerk in Lower Sackville.