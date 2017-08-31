Child pornography charges laid against Sherwood Park, Alta., man

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says a man from Sherwood Park, Alta., is facing child pornography charges after their Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested him at a residence where a dayhome was also operating.

Adam Downing, 32, has been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

The dayhome was being operated by his mother.

When the search warrant was executed, there were no children in the home, and the families of the children who used the dayhome were notified.

ALERT said there was no evidence to suggest offences were committed against any of those children.

It’s believed the accused also worked as a camp counsellor at Camp Van-Es at South Cooking Lake.

ALERT said he worked with junior and senior high school students.

The investigation started in late July when the U.S. National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children passed on details on a social media user uploading child pornography to their counterparts in Ottawa.