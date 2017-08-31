Feds know cost of interim Super Hornets, but won't say

OTTAWA — The Defence Department's chief financial officer says the federal government has a good idea how much buying and operating 18 Super Hornet fighter jets on an interim basis will cost.

But Claude Rochette says he can't reveal the numbers because the government still hasn't officially decided whether to go ahead with the purchase.

Questions about the cost of the planes have figured prominently since the Liberals announced their plan to buy the Super Hornets last November, with critics calling it a waste of money.

Some public estimates have pegged the figure at around $2 billion just to buy the planes, and several more billion to maintain and operate them.

Rochette says the necessary funding has since been included in the Liberal government's new defence policy, which promised an extra $62 billion for the military over the next 20 years.