Man accused in vicious attack on southern Alberta woman to plead guilty: lawyer

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The defence for a man accused in a vicious attack that left a southern Alberta woman having to relearn to walk and talk says he intends to plead guilty to some charges.

Denzel Dre Colton Bird is accused of attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and break and enter.

A 25-year old Lethbridge woman was walking to work last September when she was struck with a weapon, dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted.

She sustained life-threatening injuries which required months of treatment in a Calgary hospital.

An agent for defence lawyer Tonii Roulston appeared in Lethbridge court today and asked the case be put over to Tuesday.

The agent would not say which charges Bird plans to admit to, but did say it's part of a deal with the Crown.

Police have said there was no apparent connection between the accused and the woman.

The case has been marked by delays. Bird fired his original lawyer, then rehired him before firing him again and retaining Roulston.