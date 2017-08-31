Montreal toddler taken to hospital after being found alone in burning apartment
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — An 18-month-old-baby is in a Montreal hospital after being found alone in an apartment that was on fire.
Doctors say the child is expected to survive after suffering smoke inhalation.
Police say eight officers were also bothered by the smoke, with four being taken to hospital.
A woman who is believed to have been the child's babysitter was arrested.
It is not known whether she will face criminal charges.
Bystanders alerted police who had to smash down doors to get about 40 people safely out of the building.