Single-screen theatre with 80-year history in Halifax closing its doors

HALIFAX — A movie theatre that has been a Halifax fixture for 80 years is closing its doors.

Cineplex has announced that the Oxford on Quinpool Road will shut down on Sept. 13 after being sold to a local business — Nanco Group — owned by the Nahas family.

The entertainment company says the decision to sell the historic single-screen theatre was not an easy one.

Norman Nahas, its new owner, says plans for the building have not been finalized, but he is looking at multiple uses including retail, office and residential.

To celebrate its 80-year history, Cineplex is showing a number of fan favourite films that have played at the Oxford over the years, including "Casablanca," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Titanic."