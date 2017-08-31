Six stories in the news for today, Aug. 31

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Aug. 31

TORY MP GERRY RITZ SET TO RESIGN: SOURCES

Gerry Ritz, one of the longest serving Conservative members of Parliament, is set to leave federal political life. Sources tell The Canadian Press the former agriculture minister and Saskatchewan MP is expected to make the announcement this week. Ritz was first elected in 1997 as a member of the Reform Party, and went on to win his seat in every subsequent federal election.

LAWYERS TO SEE EASING OF BAIL CONDITIONS FOR OMAR KHADR

Lawyers for former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr are to appear in an Edmonton court today seeking to ease his bail restrictions and grant him unsupervised visits with his sister. Khadr is also seeking unrestricted internet access and more freedom to move around Canada while on bail pending the appeal of his conviction by a U.S. military commission for five purported war crimes. Khadr, now 31, has been free on bail for more than two years.

MILITARY TO ASSIST MANITOBA EVACUATIONS

Military aircraft will be pressed into service today to help evacuate about 3,700 people from three reserves being threatened by forest fires in northern Manitoba. The planes are expected to fly between the Island Lake area and Winnipeg today. The Red Cross is also planning to set up a large emergency shelter in Winnipeg, if needed, because hotels are close to capacity in the summer tourist season.

WILDFIRES TAKE A BITE OUT OF B.C. TOURISM

British Columbia's tourism industry is taking a hit with businesses reporting rising cancellations and decreased traffic over fears of wildfires. Maya Lange with Destinations BC, the province's tourism planning and marketing corporation, says preliminary results from a survey of businesses in the Kootenay-Rockies region found that 32 per cent are anticipating losses due to perceptions of the fires. Lange says one business in the region alone reported it has lost $100,000 due to cancellations in July.

CHASE THE ACE WINNERS TAKE HOME $2.6 MILLION

A couple from Conception Bay South, N.L., are the province's newest millionaires after finally drawing the elusive ace of spades. Don and Marg Gorman pulled the card in the second round of the Chase the Ace draw last night, collecting a cool $2.6 million. The win marked the end for the local lottery in Goulds, N.L. that lasted more than 44 weeks and captured national attention.

RISING CANADIAN TENNIS STAR NOTCHES ANOTHER WIN

Playing under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York last night was an intimidating experience for Denis Shapovalov. But the 18-year-old rising star of Canadian tennis stayed loose and it paid off with a second-round upset victory over No. 8 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and ranked No. 69 in the world, will next face Kyle Edmund of Britain.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada releases a basket of indicators today, including the gross domestic product for June.

— TD Bank Group will release its third-quarter results.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak at the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada National Council Convention in Montreal.

— The Parti Quebecois will wrap up its caucus meeting in Saint-Eustache, Que.

— The Canadian Transportation Agency continues a public hearing on the Air Transat tarmac delays at the Ottawa airport in July.