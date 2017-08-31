Trudeau offers Trump condolences, assistance with aftermath of hurricane Harvey

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump to offer condolences over the deaths and destruction in Texas and Louisiana caused by hurricane Harvey.

The Prime Minister's Office says the two men spoke by phone today.

Trudeau also offered assistance with rescue and recovery efforts.

The storm has killed at least 30 people and wrecked thousands of homes in Texas.

Tens of thousands of people have taken refuge in shelters.