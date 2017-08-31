Trudeau promises unionized workers a NAFTA deal they can be proud of

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is assuring unionized Canadian workers they'll be getting a good deal when NAFTA talks conclude.

Trudeau made the comments today as he addressed the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada national convention in Montreal.

He says the trade deal needs modernizing and he is promising an agreement workers can be proud of.

Trudeau said his government is focusing on increasing protection for workers and the environment during NAFTA talks.

The national president of the labour group says many of its workers could be deeply affected by the trade deal.