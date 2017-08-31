News / Canada

Trudeau promises unionized workers a NAFTA deal they can be proud of

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, talks with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union national president Paul Meinema during the union's convention in Montreal, Thursday, August 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is assuring unionized Canadian workers they'll be getting a good deal when NAFTA talks conclude.

Trudeau made the comments today as he addressed the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada national convention in Montreal.

He says the trade deal needs modernizing and he is promising an agreement workers can be proud of.

Trudeau said his government is focusing on increasing protection for workers and the environment during NAFTA talks.

The national president of the labour group says many of its workers could be deeply affected by the trade deal.

The union represents some 250,000 workers across Canada, include many in the poultry and dairy sectors.

 

