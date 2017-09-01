Canadian troops in Latvia prepare for massive Russian military exercise

OTTAWA — Canadian troops in Latvia will have front-row seats to a massive Russian military exercise this month that has set NATO on edge and sparked calls for calm across eastern Europe.

Scheduled to start on Sept. 14 and run for a week, the Zapad exercise is being billed as Russia's largest war game since the end of the Cold War more than 25 years ago.

Exactly how many Russian soldiers will be part of Zapad, which is Russian for West, is sharply debated; Russia says there will be fewer than 13,000, while NATO says it will have up to 100,000.

The number is important, because any military exercise involving more than 13,000 soldiers is supposed to be fully open to international observers, which Russia has so far refused to allow.

That lack of transparency, combined with the Kremlin's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support for rebel forces in eastern Ukraine, has put NATO and Russia's neighbours on alert.