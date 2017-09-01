Montreal woman facing three charges after baby found alone in burning apartment

MONTREAL — A woman who allegedly left a baby alone in a Montreal apartment that caught fire has pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges.

Josee Milot, 49, appeared in court today by video conference and was charged with unlawfully abandoning a child, criminal negligence causing a fire, and with failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.

Police say officers crawled on the ground through dense smoke on Thursday morning to reach an apartment where they found an 18-month-old baby alone.

The infant was unhurt.

Police say Milot allegedly started cooking something on the stove and then left the apartment.