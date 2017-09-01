Montreal woman facing three charges after baby found alone in burning apartment
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — A woman who allegedly left a baby alone in a Montreal apartment that caught fire has pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges.
Josee Milot, 49, appeared in court today by video conference and was charged with unlawfully abandoning a child, criminal negligence causing a fire, and with failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
Police say officers crawled on the ground through dense smoke on Thursday morning to reach an apartment where they found an 18-month-old baby alone.
The infant was unhurt.
Police say Milot allegedly started cooking something on the stove and then left the apartment.
She remains detained until at least Tuesday, when she is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing.