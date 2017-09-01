N.B. man fined after Ecuadorean woman caught crossing U.S. border on paddle boat

EDMUNDSTON, N.B. — A New Brunswick man has admitted conspiring to smuggle a 46-year-old Ecuadorean woman into the U.S. on a paddle boat.

RCMP say the woman entered Maine illegally via the Saint John River in July of last year, and was apprehended by American authorities in Van Buren, Me., shortly after the crossing.

She remains in the United States.

Richard Cyr, a 50-year-old man from the New Brunswick border town of Baker Brook, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit human smuggling in Edmundston, N.B., provincial court.

He was fined $4,000 plus a $1,200 surcharge.