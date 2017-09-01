Newfoundland hiker watches as pet attacked, killed by bigger dog in Gros Morne

GROS MORNE, N.L. — A Newfoundland hiker says a big dog attacked and killed her small dog in Gros Morne National Park.

Katherine Ralph of Jackson's Arm says she was hiking with her dogs Skipper and Donk on Wednesday when they passed a man walking with a large black dog.

She says the big dog -- which appeared to be a mixed breed -- broke free from its owner and lunged for Donk, and then picked up her dog in its mouth and shook it.

She said her dog's blood gushed onto her arm and hand when she scooped him up, and she will be forever haunted by the sounds of the attack.

Donk was taken to a vet in Corner Brook but died soon after.

Ralph issued a Facebook plea looking for the other dog's owner — she says she’s not looking to have the bigger dog put down, but wants to make sure other pets and children are protected.