Pizza pan helps save endangered piping plover eggs on Prince Edward Island

BRACKLEY, P.E.I. — A pair of endangered piping plovers whose eggs were threatened by the tide at a P.E.I. beach had an unlikely savour — a pizza pan.

Kerry-Lynn Atkinson, a resource management officer with Parks Canada, was recently working at Covehead beach in the Brackley area of the P.E.I. National Park when she saw the tides were climbing dangerously close to a piping plover nest.

Atkinson says the plovers were running around, peeping and appeared upset, so she knew she had to do something to help protect the three eggs of the tiny sand-coloured shorebirds.

Piping plovers are an endangered species in Canada, with only 48 birds counted on P.E.I. in June of this year.

After consulting with a number of experts and literature, she determined the best course of action was to move the nest further away from the shoreline.

But because piping plovers are very particular about their nests, she wanted to relocate it with minimal disruption, so she went to her kitchen and found a pizza pan.

Atkinson says the plovers watched on as she scooped the pizza pan under their nest and moved it about a metre back.