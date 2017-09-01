Police investigation death at First Nation's nursing home in northern Ontario

WIKWEMIKONG, Ont. — Police say they're investigating after a death at a nursing home in a northeastern Ontario Indigenous community.

Provincial police say a man was injured during an undisclosed incident at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home last week.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died roughly a week later.

Police have identified him as 85-year-old Robert Jim Still of Little Current, Ont.

They say they're working with the Wikwemikong Tribal Police to investigate the incident, but provided no other details.