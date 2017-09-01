The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, Sept. 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS TURNS 100: The Canadian Press marked its 100th birthday on Friday. The national news agency was created during the First World War to bring home stories from the European battlefields. It went on to become a journalistic institution in Canada, playing a central role in providing news stories, photos, videos and broadcast items to media outlets across Canada.

GOVERNMENT EXPANDS ASYLUM OUTREACH: The Trudeau government is expanding its outreach efforts in the U.S. to send a message that seeking asylum in Canada isn't a sure bet. Transport Minister Marc Garneau says those thinking about crossing the border into Canada must know there is specific criteria to qualify. There already have been some efforts to reach out to the Haitian community in the U.S. as the vast majority of those who crossed illegally into Quebec this summer have been Haitians. Garneau says that effort will be expanded into other communities.

ORGANIZED LABOUR PUSHES ITS AGENDA AT NAFTA TALKS: The labour movement is trying to ensure its voices are heard at the negotiations on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement. Union leaders staged a rally Friday as negotiators from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico arrived for a second round of negotiations. They made a number of demands, including a transformation of Mexico's unionization practices, higher wages in Mexico and an international mechanism to make sure countries respect promises to labour.

CANADIAN IN THIRD ROUND OF US OPEN: An Ontario tennis player has made it to the third round of the U.S. Open after his British opponent retired with an injury. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 before Kyle Edmund abandoned the match.

CANADIANS SHELLING OUT MORE AT THE PUMP THIS WEEKEND: The price at the pump is set to soar this weekend after already jumping by nearly 10 cents per litre since hurricane Harvey roared ashore in Texas a week ago. Analysts say the increases will differ greatly by region with prices in Eastern Canada going up by up to nine cents a litre while Western Canadian prices will be more or less stable.

PM SAYS CANADIANS MUST FIGHT ISLAMOPHOBIA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to stand together against Islamophobia. He made the comments in Saskatoon on Friday at an event recognizing the beginning of Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday. Trudeau says Canadians must be there for each other and stand up for each other.

BC WILDFIRES WON'T BE OUT UNTIL NEXT YEAR: A municipal leader at the heart of British Columbia's wildfire zone says the fires raging in the central Interior likely won't be extinguished until 2018. Cariboo Regional District chairman Al Richmond says hot spots from many of the largest fires likely won't be doused until the spring. The wildfires have chewed through more than 10,600 square kilometres of woodland this summer.

CANADIAN TROOPS KEEPING AN EYE ON RUSSIAN MILITARY EXERCISE: The Russian bear will be on the prowl this month and Canadian troops in Latvia are feeling the tension in the region. Russia is holding its largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War. The Zapad exercise is set to start Sept. 14 and is also the first of its kind since NATO decided to send troops to eastern Europe to deter further Russian aggression. Canada is leading one of those multinational brigades, with 450 troops based in Latvia. The exercise has already caused jitters in eastern Europe with Poland announcing it will close the airspace on its border with Belarus — which is taking part in Zapad.

RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS IN SAN FRANCISCO APPARENTLY BURN DOCUMENTS: Black smoke was seen coming out of the Russian consulate in San Francisco on Friday, a day after the Trump administration ordered its closure amid escalating tensions between the two countries. San Francisco fire department officials said they received a call about the smoke, but crews who responded determined smoke was coming from a fireplace. The deadline for the consulate to close is Saturday.

HARVEY RELIEF HEADING TO CONGRESS: An initial $5.9 billion down payment in Harvey recovery aid will head for congressional passage as early as next week, and it looks likely to be the vehicle to increase the federal debt limit to stave off default. The Harvey proposal is a first instalment to keep recovery efforts adequately funded. Republican leaders aim to use the popular vote on the Harvey money to sweeten the contentious but necessary vote to increase the nation's debt limit.