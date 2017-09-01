Trudeau marks Eid al-Adha: Prime minister urges Canadians to fight Islamophobia

SASKATOON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says now, more than ever, Canadians must stand together against racism and Islamophobia.

Trudeau made the comments in Saskatoon while delivering remarks recognizing the beginning of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is a Muslim holiday also know as the feast of sacrifice and marks Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son for God.

Trudeau thanked those gathered for their interfaith work and community building, calling it truly important.

The prime minister is also to sit down today with the Saskatoon Tribal Council, which delivers social programs and services to seven First Nations within a 200-kilometre radius of Saskatoon.

He is then to take part in a roundtable with co-op students at the Gordon Oaks Red Bear Student Centre before he heads to Whitehorse.

"Whether we are in a big city or a small town, we must continue to stand together, united against racism, hatred and Islamophobia," Trudeau told the crowd.