Whistleblowing engineer who exposed Champlain Bridge woes faces sanction

MONTREAL — An engineer who told a reporter about structural damage to Montreal's Champlain Bridge before mentioning it to his employer has pleaded guilty to breaking confidentiality rules that govern his profession.

Documents from a hearing of the disciplinary committee of the Quebec Order of Engineers in mid-August show Jean-Claude Gilbert gave Radio-Canada details and video of a broken expansion joint on the bridge in May 2013.

He said he was concerned about the safety of drivers.

His former employer, an engineering firm contracted to inspect the bridge for the federal agency that runs it, filed a complaint for divulging confidential information.

Gilbert, who was the head of the inspection team, is now awaiting a decision on the sanction he'll receive.