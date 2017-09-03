Axe-wielding man in Newfoundland charged after being Tasered by police

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland say officers used a stun gun to subdue a man accused of wielding an axe in downtown St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the axe-wielding man was Tasered during a confrontation with officers shortly after midnight Sunday.

They say the 23-year-old man was not injured during the incident.

Police say the suspect is scheduled to appear in court today.