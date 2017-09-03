Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in New Brunswick field

POKESUDIE, N.B. — A 34-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge after a body was found in a blueberry field in northeastern New Brunswick.

RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh say police responded to a report of two people fighting in a field off a highway in the Bas-Caraquet area on Saturday.

Rogers-Marsh says a 27-year-old man was found dead at the scene in Pokesudie and another man was taken into custody.

Police have laid second-degree murder charges in the death.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Caraquet provincial court Tuesday.

The investigation in ongoing.

---