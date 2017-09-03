Toronto imam warns of "fake news" after photo used in anti-Muslim article

MONTREAL — A Toronto-area imam is warning of the dangers of what he calls "fake news" after his photo was used in an article that was widely circulated online.

Ibrahim Hindy says his picture was used to accompany a story that said a Texas mosque turned away hundreds of non-Muslim victims who were seeking shelter during hurricane Harvey.

Hindy took to Twitter to point out that he is not the fictional imam in question and has never been to Texas.

His response drew a flood of support and has been retweeted over 170,000 times.

Hindy says he decided to speak out because he wants to confront those who use false stories to divide people.

He's encouraging people to focus on the real and positive stories in their communities, including those of the many mosques who have helped out during the hurricane.