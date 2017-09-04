Man facing assault charges after nurse attacked at Montreal hospital

MONTREAL — A 25-year-old man is facing assault charges after police say he tried to strangle a nurse at the Montreal General Hospital early Saturday.

Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boisselle says police were called at about 3:30 a.m. to an area of the hospital reserved for psychiatric patients.

Boisselle says the patient, who had been admitted earlier that evening, allegedly attacked a 34-year-old nurse and tried to choke her.

The suspect also allegedly assaulted another hospital worker who tried to intervene.

The man was arrested and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday where he is expected to be charged with assault.