Quebec watchdog investigating after Montreal police shoot armed robbery suspect

MONTREAL — Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Montreal police following an alleged armed robbery attempt this morning.

The investigations unit says its information suggests the 26-year-old suspect robbed a taxi driver in the Montreal North borough and fled on foot.

They say police cornered the man in a bus shelter and asked him to drop the handgun he was holding.

Officers shot the suspect once after he gestured at them and refused to drop his weapon.

The suspect was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.